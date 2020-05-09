Rock Legend Little Richard Dead at 87

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
Music has lost one of its brightest stars.
On Saturday morning, news broke that Little Richard had passed away. The music icon and founding father of Rock 'n' Roll was 87 years old.
Known for his incredibly popular hits like "Tutti-Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," "All Around the World" and "Ready Teddy" (to name a few), his decades-long career has inspired and influenced many artists, including some of the biggest: The Beatles, Prince and David Bowie.
Little Richard's bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ that the music legend had been sick for nearly two months, but it's unclear what he was sick from and if that's what caused his death.
Moreover, Glenn told the outlet Little Richard passed away in his Tennessee home and was surrounded by his loved ones, which included his brother, sister and son.
The bass guitarist claimed to have spoken to the late star on March 27, with Little Richard asking him to visit him. However, Glenn said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able to.
Since news broke of the rock icon's death, many celebrities and fans have taken to social media to share their heartbreak.
"Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can't be overstated," Gene Simmons wrote on Twitter. "I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, "I am the architect of Rock And Roll." Amen! ..Rest In Peace."
Juicy J shared, "R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard."
"God Bless Little Richard," Roy Orbison said, alongside a throwback pic of him and the late music star. "The great Rock 'N' Roll Hero has died today. Earth's loss. Heaven's Gain."
Bette Midler expressed her sadness over the news.
"#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists," she shared. "Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard."
"Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died," George Takei stated. "This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed."
Viola Davis wrote, "The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well."
"RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.," Jimmy Page shared. "It's Little Richard's songs that pioneered rock'n'roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good."
At this time, Little Richard's cause of death is unknown.