Music Executive Legend Andre Harrell Dead at 59

The world of music has lost a legend.

Andre Harrell has passed away. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records—where Sean "Diddy" Combs got his start—and later he ran Motown Records.

He was also the Vice Chairman at Revolt TV.

"We can confirm the passing of Andre Harrell. Everyone in the REVOLT family is devastated by the loss of our friend, mentor and Vice Chairman," Roma Khanna, CEO Revolt TV Media & TV said in a statement shared with E! News. "Andre's impact on Hip Hop, the culture and on all of us personally has been immeasurable and profound. May he Rest In Peace."

While the all-around music legend's cause of death is unknown at this time, he passed away at 59 years old.

On Friday night, DJ D-Nice broke the news during one of his popular Club Quarantine Instagram Lives sessions.

"This is to my brother, Andre Harrell, started Uptown Records, passed away today," D-Nice said on IG Live, which was captured and shared by a Twitter user.