Your 15 Favorite Celebrity Couples Reveal the Secrets to Their Long-lasting Marriages

For as fickle as Hollywood can seem about love (sorry, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson) there are some epic love stories that almost seem as if they were dreamt up in a writer's room.

We're not just talking about the Chrissy Teigen-John Legend and Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds pairings of the world, though we appreciate their ability to poke fun at their #couplesgoals status without taking away from the genuine connection that earned them that distinction in the first place. But sitting just one rung above them on the celebrity marriage hierarchy are the duos that have sailed past silver anniversaries with purported ease, almost shocked that others see it as an achievement.

Asked the secret to her 31-year marriage with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilsontold E! News, "I like what my friend said: 'Not getting divorced.' That's how you stay together for a long time. Agreed her husband, "You wake up in the morning and say, 'How can we stay together today? Oh, I know, I'll make you coffee and we'll talk a little bit and we'll get on with it and when we come back to each other at the end of the day, we're happy to see each other.'"