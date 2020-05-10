In the Name of Love for Bono: 60 Fascinating Facts About the U2 Singer

Bono is celebrating his 60th birthday on May 10—and you're surprised because, WTF, how is the lead singer of U2 60?

But that's what happens eventually when someone's been rocking out since before you were alive and has left his mark, not just on the music world, but all over the planet in many not-so-mysterious ways.

"I'm not sure that my younger self would approve of where I've got to, but I like to think that if my younger self stopped punching my face, my younger self would see that I've actually stayed true to all the things I believed in," Bono told London's Sunday Times magazine in 2018.