57 Random Facts About the Kardashians: First Dates, Middle Names & More!

by Allison Crist | Sun., May. 10, 2020 6:00 AM
Prepare for some serious Kardashian knowledge!
The Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn't exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are some things that even their biggest fans don't know about them. Seriously—you'd be hard-pressed to find someone that knows who Kim Kardashian went on her first date with, which sisters keep boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drinks every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian gets a new phone.
Oh, and Kim's diamond earring is not at the bottom of the ocean in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!
So to entertain even the most knowledgeable of fans, we've compiled a list of fascinating facts about Kris Jenner and kompany. Scroll down to read all 57 tidbits as we anxiously await the return of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all" in the first episode
Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started prank calling Kris.
They walked down the aisle after knowing each other only one month.
TJ is Tito Jackson's son and their date was at a McDonald's.
They met via cell phone before they met in person.
Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born Dec. 14, 2009 and Reign was born Dec. 14, 2014.
Kim was in several episodes of The Simple Life with former BFF Paris Hilton.
Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie and Flip It Like Disick.
The family actually found Kim's missing diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip episode of KUWTK.
Kim released her song "Jam" in 2011.
In the valley.
On an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie revealed she never went to prom because she was home schooled.
The same weekend KUWTK premiered, Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.
Just like lots of other pre-teens!
Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil of the Future's Raviv Ullman
Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has delivered all the babies in the Kardashian family.
Kourtney Mary Kardashian
They got engaged at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
Kim won a bid for three of the famed actress' jade and diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles at an auction.
Rob's Arthur George sock line is a combination of his middle name and his father's
They're boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships and old boyfriends.
Kourtney's son Mason calls the KUWTK camera crew "the filmers."
The show aired in 2005.
Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that's with the spade, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).
Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair all black but Kylie never did.
But she now goes by just Kris.
Deena Katz, the current casting director for Dancing With the Stars, came up with the idea for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was at Kris' house one night and said, "This is a reality show — I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show immediately took off.
Ghee is clarified butter.
So it's not cold on her skin.
Todd's dad is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.
During her pregnancies Kim gets very high blood pressure and swelling.
The family's Calabasas children's boutique Smooch was actually opened in 2003, 6 years before their first DASH store opened.
She had to yell 'cut" and "rolling" all day.
Kendall's is on Nov. 3 and Kris' is Nov. 5.
She actually went through the windshield!
Yes, really.
Leah Jenner, who's married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.
They have the same tattoo on their lower back.
After Kris' late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
Her grandkids call her Lovey.
Kris also battles the dry, itchy skin condition.
She got them as a 22nd birthday gift.
Kim executive produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck's 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about their PR business.
She loves the late movie star.
He ran cross country.
After her mother.
Kourtney attended college in Tucson.
Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.
