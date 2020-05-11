Surgery Gone Wrong Made This Botched Patient's Breasts Smell Like "Dying Flesh"

Another Botched for the books.

In tonight's all-new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet a patient who needs their help after a breast reduction gone wrong—and since they've definitely seen their fair share of bad boob surgeries, this should be a breeze, right?

Not exactly.

In fact, Dr. Dubrow says that the new patient, Esmeralda, has "the worst complication from a breast reduction" that he's ever seen.

During her consultation, she explains that she had the procedure done when she was 18 in an attempt to ease the back pain her DDD breasts were causing.

Dr. Nassif asks her when the nightmare began, and Esmeralda says shortly after the surgery when she started to smell something.

"The smell was coming through my shirt," she tells the surgeons. "That's when I started to panic."

"What was it? Like, a putrid odor?" Dr. Dubro asks. "Like, dying flesh?"

Esmeralda's mother says yes, and that it looked like the tissue was dying.