Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home—Indoors or Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing like camping in the yard (or even house) to prepare for the real deal. Test your gear and have a good time doing so while still in the comfort of your own home by camping in the yard or your living room.

Below, shop everything you'll need to make a relaxing campsite at home, from tents to beverages, from some of our favorite stores like Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.