Sandra Bullock's Daughter Laila Makes Rare Appearance While Surprising Coronavirus Nurse

As Jada Pinkett Smith suggested, "Grab a tissue!"

If you needed a reason to cry happy tears, look no further than the newly released Mother's Day episode of the star's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. The episode kicked off by focusing on April Buencamino, a mother of two and nurse manager who's been working in a Covid-19 unit at her hospital. Buencamino joined Smith, her mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, on the show by video and they shared her story with viewers, including that her hospital received 6,000 N95 masks donated by Sandra Bullock. While Buencamino said she didn't even know the Oscar winner was at the hospital to donate the personal protective equipment, she got a sweet surprise when Bullock popped up virtually during the episode to express her gratitude.

"April, thank you for—I'm gonna try and say this without crying—thank you for everything that you're doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work," Bullock told her.

"There's not a dinner and a grace [that] can go by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe and I thank you so much," she continued.