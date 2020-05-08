See How This Mom and Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Recreated Iconic Album Covers

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 8, 2020 1:38 PM

There is no time like the present to get creative.

Photographer Stephanie Girard is normally bustling about on the set of different photoshoots across Los Angeles but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic bringing business to a halt, the artist has had to think outside the box to pass her time. She told NBC LA that inspiration struck when she and her 5-year-old daughter, Lola, were listening to music in the kitchen. "We are a huge music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."

Lola was particularly enamored with Lady Gaga's album, Joanne, and asked her photographer mother to help her achieve the same image. Stephanie said that though she didn't  have the typical resources available, she enjoyed the challenge and seeing her daughter have fun with the task. She shared, "Just the pure joy of seeing the end result was super fun. Then it was oh, what other ones can we do!"

So far, they've completed a handful of albums, but she revealed they intend to replicate the artwork of Billie Eilish and then Prince. To see what the mother-daughter duo has accomplished thus far, check out the gallery below!

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/ RCA Records

David Bowie, Aladdin Sane

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/ Streamline and Interscope Records

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/ XL Recordings and Columbia Records

Adele, 21

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/Island Records

Amy Winehouse, Lioness: Hidden Treasures

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/Big Machine

Taylor Swift, 1989

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/Interscope Records and Polydor Records

Lana Del Ray, Born to Die

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover, Beyonce

Stephanie Girard Photography/Vevo

Beyonce, "Single Ladies"

Mom and Daughter Recreate Album Cover

Stephanie Girard Photography/Pete Still/Redferns

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid

