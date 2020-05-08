Kim Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Sent Her Early Mother's Day Flowers

Talk about a sweet surprise.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and revealed that Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, had sent her an early Mother's Day bouquet. Specifically, in video footage on her Instagram Story, the KKW Beauty boss noted that the NBA player and her younger sister Kendall Jenner had sent her impressive bouquets of pale pink roses.

"From Kendall and from Tristan, I love you guys," the mother of four boasted as she showed her 169 million followers the flowers. "Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful."

Kim and husband Kanye West are parents to North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (almost 1).

Khloe also shared a picture of flowers on her Friday Instagram Story, but made no mention of the sender.

Still, it's nice to see that Kim and Tristan are still friendly these days.