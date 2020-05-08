Lori Loughlin Loses Bid to Throw Out Charges Against Her in College Admissions Case

Lori Loughlin is facing a setback in her legal battle.

On Friday, a judge denied the Full House star's bid to throw out charges against her in the college admissions scandal. E! News has obtained the court documents in which her and husband Mossimo Giannulli's request.

"After consideration of defendant' memorandum in support of their motion to dismiss the indictment; the governments opposition to that motion; defendants' reply in support of the motion; the government's sur-reply in opposition, supported by affidavits of agents and an Assistant United States Attorney; and the defendants' response to the governmen's sur-reply, the defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment or in the alternative to suppress evidence and order an evidentiary hearing is DENIED," the court documents state.

The couple previously filed to dismiss the charges, claiming the government had mishandled evidence, per CNN. In early April, federal prosecutors ifiled a response to Loughlin and Giannulli's request to dismiss the case.