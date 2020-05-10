An Ode to Moira Rose of Schitt's Creek, the Most Delightfully Absurd Mother on TV

"We would get to collaborate a bit on how her growth would happen. I'm glad we held it back for Moira," she said. "Johnny, God bless him, was just trying to keep up his energy, trying to get his life back together for us. He took on the responsibilities for the family. And we were all depending on him and as little as we reminded him of that, he knew every day when he woke up, it was his job to take care of all of us to get our lives back. And the kids, David and Alexis, just blossomed in this town with the relationships and finding themselves and gaining confidence and finding out how much they could do when it wasn't just handed to them, and how capable and talented they were. And Moira's growth was a lot slower. I think Moira was always in love with her husband and thought she was a good mother, but I loved how every typical mother-child dynamic was completely alien to her and to them, because they were alien, they were totally fresh for them. And that was so great to be able to play that."