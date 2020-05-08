The MixtapE! Presents Hailee Steinfeld, Kehlani, Aly & AJ and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers! And while the big stories of the week are the sweet collab between Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on the new, quarantine-inspired track "Stuck With U," the surprise announcement of an upcoming televised Taylor Swift concert, and the return of the Disney Family Singalong on ABC on Sunday night, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of the new offerings on this New Music Friday and returned in hand with our picks for the best of the best.