Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Beth Chapman Would "Approve" of New Fiancée

Dog the Bounty Hunter is shedding some light into his new romance.

Just days after E! News confirmed the reality star was engaged to Francie Frane, fans are learning more about how this relationship came about.

"For a living, she's a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it's just incredible that I've been able to meet someone like her," Dog shared on TMZ Live. "With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other."

Dog is the first to admit that he cried "every single day" both before and after Beth was sick with cancer.

But with a supportive new partner, he's slowly been able to heal and feel himself again.