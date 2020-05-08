Noah Cyrus Tells Critics to "Just Chill the F--k Out" in Fiery Clapback

Noah Cyrus did not hold back.

Last Thursday, the 20-year-old songstress and famous younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to social media to give Twitter users a piece of her mind.

"I'm so f--king tired of yall commenting on every d--n thing i do since i was a f--king kid," she tweeted without mincing words. "Yall are gon say im breathing wrong next."

The star continued, "I am v aware theres a lot of you who dont like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. im used to it. but for the younger kids pls dont let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it f--ks someone up just chill the f--k out???"

It's a subject Cyrus recently addressed in an interview for "The Mischief Issue" of tmrw, in which she recalled "hiding from the world" in her room as a young teenager, away from the bullying she faced, constantly being addressed in relation to her older sister and in comparison to her famous family.