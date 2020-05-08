Hannah Brown Reveals How Past Skin Struggles Impacted Her Self-Confidence

Hannah Brown is opening up about her skincare journey.

The former Bachelorette walked fans through her skincare routine during Marie Claire's digital series Masked and Answered, revealing that her past skin struggles impacted her self-confidence.

"I feel the most beautiful when I have clear skin and I can feel confident walking around being my most natural, true self," Brown shared. "I know what it's like to have really bad skin, and I had that time in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was truly one of the hardest things that I've gone through personally for my self-confidence. Now, I just try to be really grateful for when I do have those moments when my skin is clear."

When it comes to maintaining her flawless complexion, the 25-year-old enlists the help of products like Glossier's Moisturizing Moon Mask and Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Brightening Face Mask to hydrate and brighten her skin. Also making her go-to products list are Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel and Hourglass' Lip Oil, which she also uses to keep her skin hydrated and healthy.