Amanda Kloots Pens Heartbreaking Open Letter to Nick Cordero Amid His Health Battle

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to pen an open letter to her husband Nick Cordero amid his health battle.

"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," she wrote alongside a photo of the Broadway star holding their son Elvis. "Sometimes this whole thing doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can't wait to have you home. #day37."

Cordero is in a medically induced coma. The Tony nominee was first hospitalized at the end of March. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and tested negative for coronavirus twice. He was then given a third test for COVID-19, which came back positive. He has since tested negative for coronavirus again.