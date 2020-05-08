All the Celebrities Featured in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Star-Studded "Stuck With U" Music Video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their song "Stuck with U" on Friday.

In the corresponding music video, the 26-year-old singers were seen social distancing in their respective homes with their loved ones. For instance, the "Sorry" star's wife, Hailey Bieber, made several cameos, and the "thank u, next" artist seemed to confirm her relationship with Dalton Gomez by dancing with him at the end of the clip.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to appear in the video. Fans also spotted Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Chance the Rapper, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Fans also wondered if Carole Baskin would appear in the video after a clip of the Tiger King celeb dancing with her husband, Howard, started spreading online. However, Grande made it clear she "did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video" and the Baskins were ultimately not featured.

"Since we are certainly all in this pandemic together, we were happy to dress up in one of our old Fur Ball gala outfits and dance with our cat, Pearlie, when we were asked to participate," Baskin said in a statement to E! News. "I hope the song does well and has a unifying effect for the greater good in this time of self-imposed isolation."