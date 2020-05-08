Erika Shocks Stephanie With a Past Relationship Revelation on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Erika and Stephanie, the first same-sex couple on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, haven't exactly had the best time hanging out together in Australia on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple, who met online, clashed over control issues and had more than one argument. In the Sunday, May 10 episode, the two seem poised to fight once again.

The exclusive sneak peek above features Erika opening up to Stephanie about her past as Stephanie struggles with coming out to her family as bisexual.

"I guess it's such a big deal to me because I've had this happen to me before," Erika says. "I had this relationship with someone and I was kept a secret and that really, really hurt me, you know?"