Here's What Governor Andrew Cuomo Thinks About Robert De Niro Playing Him in a Movie

Andrew Cuomo has weighed in on a very important subject.

As the governor of New York during a history-making pandemic, Cuomo would certainly be a large character in the movie that's bound to be made about this moment. But, who should play him? While Brad Pitt has already taken the reins as Dr. Anthony Fauci, screen legend Robert De Niro has raised his hand for his fellow Italian and New York native.

"I guess I'll play Cuomo," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday night when asked which figure he might portray. "He's doing a great job...he's doing what any president should do."

Considering his high praise for the politician, Colbert checked in with Cuomo about it the following night. As to be expected, Cuomo gave De Niro his stamp of approval.