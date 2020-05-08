Cameron Diaz, Shay Mitchell, Cassie and More Stars Who Are Celebrating Their First Mother's Day As Moms

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 8, 2020 6:00 AM
It's Mother's Day weekend!
All around the country, kids are showering their moms with love and mothers are sharing how special their children are to them.
Celebrities are no different, and this past year we've seen plenty of our favorite A-listers take on the journey of motherhood for the very first time!
Stars like Rachel Bloom, Cameron Diaz, Maren Morris and more are among the list of famous faces who now call themselves parents.
We've enjoyed seeing these celebs journey to parenthood every step of the way, from watching Shay Mitchell's YouTube channel or seeing Grimes break down the meaning behind her baby's unique name, X Æ A-12, on Twitter.
To celebrate the milestone, we've rounded up some of Hollywood's first-time mothers to celebrate the holiday.
We're sure that athletes like Shawn Johnson and Hope Solo, or performers like Cassie and Danielle Brooks, are having a wonderful day with their little ones.
Check out the list below!
The Pretty Little Liars alum welcomed her uniquely-named baby Atlas with partner Matte Babel after sharing her pregnancy journey with all of us on YouTube.
Eli Russell Linnetz
Just a few days ago, Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed X Æ A-12 Musk to the world, thrilling us all as we also try to decipher how to pronounce the unique moniker.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Fantastic Four couple gave us fantastic news when they announced in May 2019 that their baby girl was born.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made our day on January 3rd when Diaz took to her Instagram to announce the birth of their baby daughter, Raddix.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The actress and model announced the birth of her first child, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, just a few days ago.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After surprising us with her baby bump on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, Krysten Ritter welcomed Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky to the world in July.
Bravo
The cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac became a little bit bigger when Ashley and Michael Darby welcomed their first child, Dean, to the world.
Golnesa Gharachedaghi
At the end of April, Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi shared the news that her sweet son, Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi, was born.
Enfamil
Olympian Shawn Johnson and Andrew East had the perfect Halloween weekend this past year with the birth of their first child, Drew Hazel East.
Mike Lawrence/USTA
Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks adorably shared that her daughter Freeya was born in November, writing on Instagram, "She's perfect."
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed a baby boy, with the model writing on Instagram, "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better...Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
Instagram/Alex Fine
We were thrilled when Cassie and Alex Fine introduced to the world their darling daughter, Frankie Fine, back in December.
Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro took on the journey of motherhood in February when she gave birth to her sweet girl, Dove.
The new mother shared a cute pic of her baby boy Ace in March, writing, "Best week of my life."
The country queen grew her family with Ryan Hurd this March when she gave birth to her little boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd.
The Emmy-winning star had an emotional birth, writing, "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives."
Now, the showrunner is relaxing at home with her baby daughter with her husband, Dan Gregor.
Paul Morigi/WireImage
The soccer star will never be solo again, as she gave birth to twins Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens in March.
Instagram / Jodie Turner-Smith
The Queen & Slim actress has been loving the new mom life, joking on Instagram Stories, ""Mum = Milk factory till further notice." The lovely star and her husband, Joshua Jackson, a baby girl together in April.
