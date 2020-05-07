Attention Potterheads, the Weasley Family Just Virtually Reunited

The Weasley Family may be fictional, but the relationships the actors forged are very much real.

This was proven when Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps virtually reunited on Thursday afternoon for the twins' podcast Double Trouble. In the lengthy episode, the three stars, who comprised a small part of Harry Potter's adopted family, discussed everything under the sun, including their work, poems and, of course, the franchise that brought them together.

Though it's been nearly 20 years since the cast met on the set of Harry Potter, Bonnie and the boys recalled meeting their "film family" when they shot the King's Cross station scene in the first movie.

For Bonnie's part, she shared the gratitude she has for Julie Walters, who played her mom Molly Weasley, and how she took her under her wing that first day. "I remember her being very much like, 'Here, I've got you,'' she recalled. "And I remember feeling so much safer knowing that I had her showing me the way—not knowing at that age what an amazing actress and career she had."