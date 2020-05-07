Nicki Minaj Drops a Major Hint That She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Starships were meant to fly, and Nicki Minaj was meant to be a mama!

The rapper may have just confirmed that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty.

While engaging with the Barbz during a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, Nicki subtly dropped the news. It all started when one fan asked if she's been busy cooking while self-quarantined, and Nicki responded that she's experienced cravings for red meat and salad with "extra jalapeños."

Then another picked up on Nicki's hint and asked if she just so happened to be dealing with morning sickness.

"Lmao," she tweeted. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo"

However, Nicki also told her fans they'll have to wait a "couple months" for a baby bump reveal. "The world ain't ready yet," she teased.