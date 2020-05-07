How I Met Your Mother's Robin Sparkles Returns With New Version of "Let's Go To the Mall"

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 7, 2020 4:01 PM

Cobie Smulders, Robin Sparkles, How I Met Your Mother

Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

Teen pop icon Robin Sparkles has made her comeback. 

Cobie Smulders, who starred on How I Met Your Mother as Robin Scherbatsky and Canadian pop star Robin Sparkles, has gifted us all with a brand new version of the Sparkles hit "Let's Go To the Mall," with some quarantine-specific updates. 

Smulders posted a video of herself playing and singing the revamped song, with lyrics written by HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, and piano music composed by original composer Brian Kim. And sure, it's not as thrilling as "Let's Go To the Mall" was, because we can't go to the mall. But what we can do is appreciate that Robin Sparkles is looking out for us with a new anthem about how we will go to the mall to hang out with our crush in the food court someday, just not right now. 

Watch the clip below!

New lyrics include: "Hey there Jessica, long time Tory, we can't go to the mall, I'm so sorry, keep on those jelly bracelets, and that cool graffiti coat, 'cause the mall is in our hearts, that's what it's all about" 

Zoom and Justin Trudeau get shoutouts, and while Robin is still crushing on that guy who does cool tricks on his skateboard, they'll have to wait for their date. 

Someday, we'll all get to go to the mall again, but for now we can at least sing along to this. 

How I Met Your Mother aired on CBS. 

