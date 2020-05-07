Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Living in Tyler Perry's $18 Million Mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a home fit for royalty.

While the couple has been calling Southern California home for several weeks now, many had no idea where they actually lived—until now.

According to multiple reports, Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary home is located in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail reports the couple has been staying in a luxurious mansion belonging to Tyler Perry. It is unless if the pair are renting Tyler's property or staying there as guests, but there appears to be no record of the mansion having been sold.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property sits on 22 acres and the top of a hill in a guard-gated community. And as you likely could have guessed, the views of Los Angeles are stunning from every angle including the pool.

In recent weeks, both Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to keep a low-profile in Southern California as they raise their son Archie Harrison.