13 Perfect Graduation Gifts Because They've Had One Heck of a Year

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 7, 2020 3:04 PM

High school and college graduation is coming up, and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift, look no further. Finding a great gift for the special graduate in your life can be tough, but with the ideas below, you won't have to overthink it.

So ahead, shop grad gifts he or she will love at a variety of price-points from Amazon, Nordstrom and more. 

Polar Dawn Set

Decorating a new dorm or apartment can get pricey, so give them a head start with this kit that includes three pillows and one throw from Burrow. The kits come in several different colors and textures to match any space. 

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$195 Burrow
FabFitFun Box

The FabFitFun summer box is an easy buy that she'll love. She'll receive eight to 10 full-size beauty, fitness, wellness and home products valued at more than $200.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$50 FabFitFun
Promaster Diver

A nice watch is a classic gift that he'll get years of use out of. The Promaster Diver is powered by light, so it never needs a battery. Plus, it's water resistant.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$280 Citizen
Ana Coin Huggies

Enter: the perfect pair of earrings. These coin huggies match almost any outfit.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$45 Gorjana
Perfector Face Palette

A new make-up palette is almost always well received. This highly-pigmented option from Cover FX includes a contour shade, a blush, two highlighters, a brightener and a finishing powder.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$45 Cover FX
Colgate Optic White At Home Teeth Whitening Kit

It's likely that your graduate wants to head into the next stage of their life with a bright, sparkling smile. This LED whitening kit works in just 10 days and doesn't cause uncomfortable tooth sensitivity.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$129 Amazon
Chloe Eau de Parfum Spray

Swap out her sugar-sweet perfume with a professional scent for the workplace. We love the Chloé perfume for its feminine floral scent.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$105 Nordstrom
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

One thing's for certain: Your graduate is going to want to be caffeinated. This tiny K-Slim coffee maker will fit perfectly into their space and is ideal for those living alone.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$110
$100 Keurig
Apple AirPods with Charging Case

If your grad doesn't own AirPods yet, then they're the perfect gift. They can now listen to their music, podcasts and more wirelessly.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$139 Amazon
The Bigger Carry-On

There are surely some trips in your grad's future, and this long-lasting carry-on has the ability to charge their iPhone. It also comes in wide range of hues to fit their style.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$245 Away
Tory Burch Robinson Saffiano Leather Tote in Black

Graduating means needing a grown-up work bag, whether for internships or a first job. The Saffiano leather of this essential tote is scratch resistant, plus it also comes in two other colors.

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$348 Nordstrom
Sonos One

A speaker is a great addition to a new apartment, so they won't have to blare music from their laptop. This smart speaker even has a voice control built in. 

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$199 Sonos
Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charger

Another great tech buy is a wireless charger for their nightstand. This one also has a catch-all tray for watches, jewelry and more. It's available in four different colors. 

Ecomm: Grad Gifts
$188 Anthropologie

