Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Indefinitely Postpone Their Summer Wedding in Italy

Alex Rodriguezwill have to wait even longer to put "El Anillo" on Jennifer Lopez's ring finger.

A source tells E! News, the singer and former pro-athlete have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," the insider reveals. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

According to the source, Jennifer and Alex planned to host their wedding in Italy and still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the timing is right. The insider says they are considering new dates, but don't see the ceremony taking place anytime "soon."

The change in plans likely comes as a disappoint to the famous couple as they've been planning for the big day for many months, but Jennifer previously said that the timing of the wedding "doesn't" matter to her.