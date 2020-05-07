Why One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush Had to "Fight" for Their Friendship

It's been eight years since Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush appeared on One Tree Hill. However, the Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis stars are still friends today.

Burton opened up about their bond on a recent episode of Barstool's Chicks in the Office podcast.

When asked how she's maintained such a close connection with her co-stars, Burton attributed the love to the fact that they all "grew up together."

"I was cast when I was 20 years old," the now 37-year-old actress said. "I think [James] Lafferty was, like, still in high school. So, I was 20, everyone was approximately the same age. Sophia and I—we were born seven days apart. So, we literally turned 21 together, and just, like, had our first big break on this TV show and she and I hit it running."

While Burton said she's "so in love with our little family," which also includes Bethany Joy Lenz and the "boys," she admitted they "have squabbles like families do."

"They're few and far between," she said. "But I'd take a bullet for those kids. I love them."