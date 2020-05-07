Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

And a baby makes three!

On Thursday, Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome announced that they have welcomed a baby girl together. In a statement to E! News, the Harry Potter alum's rep confirmed the magical news of their little one's arrival.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's rep shared with E! News. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Earlier this month, news broke that the British actors were expecting after Groome was spotted sporting a bump during an outing in London. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," a rep told E! News at the time.

Grint and Groome have been romantically linked for nearly a decade and have been dating on and off. Last year, the longtime loves sparked marriage rumors when the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star was spotting wearing a gold band on her ring finger.