Reese Witherspoon Wins Throwback Thursday With Celeb-Inspired '90s Photo

Serving a major fashion look: What, like it's hard?

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon treated her Instagram followers to an epic throwback picture, time traveling back to the ‘90s with a snapshot of herself on the red carpet.

In it, a teenaged Reese, who bears a striking resemblance to her 20-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, can be seen giving the camera a fierce pout in her finest grunge attire, which was comprised of a periwinkle camisole and tons of edgy mismatched bracelets and choker necklaces. Naturally, the Big Little Liars star matched her glam to her top, opting for an icy blue eyeshadow to tie together the look. And of course, she styled her signature blond locks up in some space knots.

Further proving that her ensemble was a sign of the times, Reese admitted that fellow stars Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look in her caption. "Ahhh... 90's style," she wrote. "Going through some old photos and pretty sure @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker. Thanks guys! #tbt."