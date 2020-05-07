Lifetime Announces Betty White Christmas Movie, New Harry and Meghan Installment

Betty White is getting in on the Christmas movie game. Lifetime announced White, who turned 98 in 2020, would star in an upcoming Christmas movie as part of the network's annual programming block kicking off in October.

In the still untitled movie. In a press release announcing new projects in the works, Lifetime said White will play a woman who helps "whip" would-be Santa Clauses into shape, "spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: is she secretly Mrs. Claus?" Kelly Rowland will return to executive produce and star in a sequel to her 2019 movie Merry Liddle Christmas with Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, and Melissa Joan Hart will direct Mario Lopez in a new movie about a single dad whose daughter tries to help him find the Christmas spirit after the passing of his wife.

The new holiday movies are in various stages of production.