The Koral x Kappa Collab Brings You the Best of Both Athleisure Brands

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 7, 2020 9:20 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bored of your workout wear? Feel like you've been wearing the same thing over and over for every sweat sesh? Casual gear stuck in the same gear for too long?
We hear ya. Luckily, fab LA-based luxury activewear brand Koral banded together with iconic Italian sportswear brand Kappa, and together, the two conspired to solve all our athleisurewear problems with a capsule collection that covers all the bases. With 12 functional, wearable pieces based on the goal of effortlessly reinterpreting classic silhouettes for the modern woman, there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're looking for activewear, streetwear or outerwear, they've got it all in bold patterns, eye-catching colors and sexy silhouettes.
We picked out a few of our favorites to get you started. Shop them below!
Welcome to the perfect lightweight pullover jacket for going to and from your workout (when we get to do that again), or wearing for those chilly nights that happen while spring transforms into summer. We love the classic Koral guava color, black netting detail, the drawstring cord, and of course, that bold Kappa logo on the back.
This is the workout wear version of a mullet. We mean that in the best of ways because this jumpsuit is business in the front, with its high-zip neck and bold, body-covering pattern with the Kappa logo, but it's party in the back with a stunning keyhole cutout and mesh paneling. And in between? Koral's signature liquid shine Infinity fabric. Damned if you're not gonna look fab the next time you break a sweat.
Athletic dresses are definitely getting their time in the sun, and with good reason: they're super chic. Case in point? This one. It's stretchy in all the right ways, so it'll hug your curves... and the notched hem will show a little leg. And from the back, a low-cut scoop gives way to a mesh t-back, so it's both sexy and functional. Score.
Kick it casually in this cute combo, featuring a lightweight crop accented with Kappa's iconic logo, and Kappa's signature track pants in our favorite black and papaya Koral color combo. They also feature a flattering drawstring waist and breakaway legs that offer a peek at the Kappa logo sneaking down the inside seam.
When you're done stocking up on athleisurewear, make sure you don't miss out on some fab wide-leg pants!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?