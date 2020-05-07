90 Day Fiancé Stars Robert and Anny Reveal Sex of First Child Together

It's a girl for 90 Day Fiancé stars Robert and Anny. The couple revealed the news exclusively to E! News.

"Estoy tan feliz de saber que voy a tener una princesa! Saber como se siente ser madre es un sentimiento tan lindo. Estoy tan llena de amor por mi bebe. Todavía no has nacido y te pienso cada segundo, te amo," Anny told E! News in a statement. The English translation follows:

"I'm so happy to know that I'll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I'm so full of love for my baby. [To her baby:] You haven't been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you."