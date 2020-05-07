Pauley Perrette Reacts to Broke Cancellation, Says CBS Sitcom "Healed" Her

Broke won't be coming back for a second season, but the CBS comedy left quite an impact on star Pauley Perrette.

"About the ‘limited series' #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I've EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed," the former NCIS star tweeted.

Perrette posted a video with her message to fans and said the Thursday, May 7 episode of Broke, "Losing My Religion," is "the most important half-hour of television that I've ever done and the thing I am most proud of."