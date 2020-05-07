Kara Keough Shares Photo of Her Late Newborn Son in Heartbreaking Tribute

A month after the tragic loss of her newborn son, Kara Keough is reflecting on what might have been.

In April, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the devastating news that her newborn son, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, had died six days after his April 6th birth.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," she said online at the time.

On Wednesday, it had been a month since the little one had entered the world—a day that was not lost on Keough. "You would have been 1 month old today. Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing," she captioned a photo of her husband, Kyle Bosworth holding their son.

"I would have already bought a complete boy's wardrobe since Decker's old clothes weren't really as unisex as I thought. Your dad would be insisting that babies don't need shoes, but he'd change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles. You'd be taking your first naps in the crib, and I'd be fussing about 'the schedule.' I'd be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I'd be pumping Righty to try to bring ‘er up to speed. Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you'd prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest. At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes she could hold you more," she continued.