Pancake Cereal! What You Need to Make the Latest TikTok Craze

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 6, 2020 4:42 PM
What goes best with the TikTok-famous whipped coffee? A nice side of pancake cereal. Yes, the latest TikTok trend involves plopping teeny-tiny pancakes in a bowl, drenching them in syrup and eating them with a spoon à la cereal.
You're best off depositing your pancake batter into a pan using a squeeze bottle, according to Delish, in order to perfect your pancake's tiny size. After that, pick your toppings, whether they're sprinkles, flavored syrup, a peanut butter drizzle or something else. Below, shop the essentials you'll want when making your first bowl of pancake cereal.
First things first: a pancake mix. This mix creates fluffy and light pancakes with a hint of vanilla—nom. You'll just need an egg, milk and butter in order to make it.
Mix up your batter in this stunning floral print bowl with metallic accents.
You can cook up your mini pancakes on a griddle like this one. It has a non-stick surface and is super easy to use.
Mix up your batter using this pink whisk. It'll look pretty displayed on your counter.
To make the perfect tiny pancake, it'll help to use a batter dispenser like this one. You can even mix together your batter in this dispenser thanks to a ball inside—just add your ingredients and shake it up.
Your pancake cereal needs a beautiful bowl to be Instagrammed in. These stunners are made in Portugal and have a unique crackle glaze.
Step things up a notch with chocolate chip pancakes. This mix makes it super easy.
When it comes to maple syrup, we like to keep our options open. This sampler includes four unique flavors: rye whiskey barrel aged syrup, cardamom-infused syrup, cinnamon and vanilla syrup and elderberry syrup.
If you really want to get fancy with it, you can create the perfectly sized mini pancakes using this pan. It yields 16 pancakes.
If you're more of a blueberry syrup person, taste test this option from Maine.
