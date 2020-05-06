Pancake Cereal! What You Need to Make the Latest TikTok Craze

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What goes best with the TikTok-famous whipped coffee? A nice side of pancake cereal. Yes, the latest TikTok trend involves plopping teeny-tiny pancakes in a bowl, drenching them in syrup and eating them with a spoon à la cereal.

You're best off depositing your pancake batter into a pan using a squeeze bottle, according to Delish, in order to perfect your pancake's tiny size. After that, pick your toppings, whether they're sprinkles, flavored syrup, a peanut butter drizzle or something else. Below, shop the essentials you'll want when making your first bowl of pancake cereal.