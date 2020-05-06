Author Emily Giffin Sparks Backlash for Calling Meghan Markle ''Phony'' and ''Unmaternal''

Author Emily Giffin has a bone to pick with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The 48-year-old is making headlines again since her book Something Borrowed was adapted into a movie starring Kate Hudsonback in 2011—this time, for calling Meghan "phony" and "unmaternal."

On Wednesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry released a new video of their toddler Archie in honor of his first birthday where the former Suits actress can be seen reading to the couple's son, the Something Blue author had some words for Meghan.

In text message screenshots the author shared to her Instagram—which is now private—Emily called Meghan "unmaternal" and said the video was "uncomfortable to watch."

"She's such a phony," she added.

Her messages were in response to a friend, perhaps, texting her "some thoughts," adding that Meghan's demeanor in the video "screamed look at me! Look at me! I need attention as the doting mother."