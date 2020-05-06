5 Wayfair Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 6, 2020 3:25 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spending all this time at home has us thinking it's time to do a little redecorating. And wouldn't you know, that instinct led us to Wayfair.
What we love most about shopping there is there's so much to choose from! Whether we want to upgrade our bedroom or refresh our living room, there's options galore. They even have things to make our patio look more put-together, just in time for summer.
We found some fab stuff while we were shopping today, and wanted to share. Shop our picks below! Maybe they'll inspire your own decorating journey.
They say salt lamps can cleanse, purify and deodorize the air, while also balancing electromagnetic radiation, among other wellness benefits. If you're not into all that, know that they impart a lovely glow in whatever room they're in, and sometimes that's all you need.
This chair is totally extra, and we don't care. We love everything about it, from its red velvet upholstery to its button-tufted details and nailhead trim. But if red is a little too much for you, it also comes in beige, charcoal, grey, and a totally awesome purple.
Nobody wants to full with trying to string a hammock to a tree. Make life easier and get this one, which comes with its own stand, making it easy for you to move around your backyard, or your deck, or your living room (no judgment) as you see fit.
Whether you want a body pillow to help prop you up when you're reading in bed, or you like to have something to cuddle while you sleep, this one will do the trick at a fraction of the price of others just like it. It's medium firm, hypoallergenic, and machine washable, too.
Mirror mirror, on the wall... yeah, you know the rest. But if you're going to ask who's fairest, it might as well be in this glam mirror, with a galvanized frame that mimics the look of corrugated metal without the weight.
If you're still looking for deals, make sure to shop today's best sales!
