Jax Taylor Blindsided By "Intense" Vanderpump Rules Virtual Reunion

Although all of this drama has yet to air, it appears that Jax is looking to the future—and so is Lance! According to the On the Line actor, who famously officiated Jax and Brittany's wedding, he's ready for the twosome to have a kid.

"I personally hope that they start a family soon. It would be nice to have a school mate for our kid," the famed singer remarked.

As E! readers surely know, Lance and husband Michael Turchin have been trying to have a child via surrogacy. Unfortunately, as the 41-year-old star told E! News, their baby plans have been put "on hold" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the two friends are simply focusing on their latest business venture. Speaking of Just Add X (available online now), Lance said they wanted "to create mixers that people actually enjoy and can be healthy for you."

"We learned that, you know, the mixers out there, there's just not many of them. You have got orange juice, cranberry juice, margarita mix, bloody Mary mix and red bull. It's just, it's so sugary and horrible for you," Lance detailed. "I was tired of going to clubs and getting bottle service and having just terrible mixers with it. So, that was kind of what really helped spawn this and then you know Jax, cause we noticed the Just Add X spells out JAX, this is perfect for him."

With a variety of flavors to choose from, Jax encouraged readers to buy some mixers for their "next Zoom" session. Color us intrigued!

We're wishing pals Jax and Lance only the best on their new business! To catch up on all episodes of Vanderpump Rules, be sure to click here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)