E!'s Moms in the Moment: Laura Prepon Reveals Why Motherhood Completely Threw Her For a Loop

A conversation with now-husband Ben Foster was the initial breakthrough. She recalls of the 39-year-old actor, "He's like, 'You can't be the only one dealing with this.'"

Which of course she wasn't, every mom friend she rang up—from an L.A. pal raising an 18-year-old to That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis—confirming that stress and concern was just a part of the parenting package. "I realized we're all dealing with similar things," she shares. "From how we were mothered and how it affects us, to stress and loss of control, self-care, mom guilt, there are all of these things that we're all dealing with to some degree."

The chats became the cornerstone of You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, Prepon's new book that sees her weaving the experiences of her friends with those of her own. Explains the Orange Is the New Black alum, who expanded her family with her son's late February arrival, "There are all these different viewpoints so that any reader can have something to take away."

She packages up a few for us.