Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 6, 2020 2:00 PM

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter and John Legend are the latest names to join The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airing Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

The singers join previously announced performers Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

Ryan Seacrest will once again host. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets will open the show with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Plus, Palmer will be joined by several Dancing With the Stars professional dancers including Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

Get the lowdown on the performances below:

"A Whole New World" – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
"Almost There" – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
"Baby Mine" – Katy Perry
"Beauty and the Beast" – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
"Hakuna Matata" – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
"Part of Your World" – Halsey
"Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Rebel Wilson
"Remember Me" – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera
"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" – Shakira
"When I Am Older" – Josh Gad
"You'll Be in My Heart" – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
"Your Mother and Mine" – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang
"Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer feat. Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

The special will once again raise awareness for the charity Feeding America.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

