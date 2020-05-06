Elon Musk's Son Isn't Alone: Check Out More Unique Celebrity Kids' Names!

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., May. 6, 2020 1:45 PM
When it comes to naming their kids, some stars are totally creative.
Yesterday, Elon Musk shared with Twitter his son's unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk, after announcing the news that the little one had been born on Monday.
Right away, fans of Musk tried to decipher the meaning behind the moniker, with Grimes sharing additional details around the significance of his name.
"X, the unknown variable," she wrote on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. (A=Archangel, my favorite song)."
Musk and Grimes aren't the only celebrities to have standout names for their kid, either.
Plenty of our favorite stars have welcomed kids whose unique names are total standouts, such as Shay Michell and Matte Babael's daughter Atlas Noa or Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl, Raddix.
Check out some of Hollywood's most unique baby names below!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Elon Musk introduced he and Grimes' baby boy to the world on Twitter, and also unveiled his unique name.
As far as how to pronounce that name, we're still unsure, but some resourceful Twitter users have speculated that the Æ means "Ash," with A-12 representing "Archangel" after the CIA aircrafts named after the same series.
YouTube
Shay Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in November of last year, and revealed the sweet girl's worldly name, too.
In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," the Pretty Little Liars star expressed in her Instagram. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."
The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's name for their little one was a unique surprise for the Royal Family, as the name doesn't have a British royal connotation, but the name often means "brave" and "bold."
Article continues below
Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens had twice the joy when they welcomed their twins into the world.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."
Jennifer Perkins @ Griffith Imaging
Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave their firstborn daughter a unique name they picked months ahead of her arrival. "It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique. We don't really know anybody who's named that," Burnham told ET.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Teresa Palmer did not stick to the traditional when she named her three kids Bodhi, Forest and Poet.
Unique names have become a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staple as evidenced by their children's monikers: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik revealed their daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."
Article continues below
Mike Windle/Getty Images
DJ Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer.
Splash News
The newest Avenger is...Exton! Not really, but it sounds like a cool name don't you think? Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey sure liked it, since that is what they named their newborn.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z unforgettably named their firstborn child Blue Ivy, followed by equally standout names for their twins, Rumi and Sir.
Article continues below
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
A little piece of Haven—or is it heaven? Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren added another baby girl to their family in August 2011 by the name of Haven Garner. The couple's oldest daughter is named Honor Marie and the couple's third child, a son, followed the "H" pattern with the name Hayes Alba.
Instagram / Kate Hudson
When Kate Hudson gave birth to her second son, she honored her famous mom, Goldie Hawn and Matt Bellamy's mom, who's maiden name is Bingham, as well as Kurt Russell's father, Bing Russell.
The actress is seemingly inspired by family members as her older son is named Ryder Russell for Kurt Russell. Her daughter, Rani Rose, was named after the youngster's paternal grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.
Alicia Silverstone/Instagram
When Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son arrived, they combined two favorite names for his unique title.
Article continues below
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
When Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon became parents to twins, they drew inspiration from Hollywood and home.
Turns out their daughter was named after Marilyn Monroe while their son's moniker was inspired by where Nick had proposed: in the songstress' New York City apartment, featuring Moroccan-inspired decor on the top floor.
British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife, Juliette Norton, cooked up quite a name for their fourth child when he arrived. Although, it doesn't come as a complete surprise since Buddy's big sisters are named Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, River Rocket and Petal Blossom Rainbow.
Antonio Sabato Jr./Instagram
Antonio Sabato Jr. and his ex-wife, Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes gave their first child together quite the sweet special middle name. The lengthy moniker is Hawaiian for "a beloved gift from the heavens."
Article continues below
Mike Webster/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's son got his moniker partially thanks to a Disney character. "We really just have to work with whatever it is we both agree on, so I really liked Sparrow from Captain Jack Sparrow, and he liked it for different reasons," Richie previously said of her and her famous husband's choice.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' first and only child together got her name after her famous parents came across it in a book.
"We had the name before we found out because we both thought the baby would be a girl," Cruise told Vanity Fair. "Some friends of ours sent us two [baby-naming] books. When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.' We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus. Suri—it was perfect."
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Hallmark Hall of Fame
Jason Lee's first child was given quite the standout name, inspired by Grandaddy's track, "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot."
Article continues below
Dave Benett/Getty Images
For her firstborn daughter's name, Geri Halliwell was inspired by flowers.
"What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare–so it's a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter," she told Hello! As for her middle name, it's in honor of the Spice Girls alum's beloved performer.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
"The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over, so...it's a cool name," Pete Wentz once said of his son's middle name.
Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
As Victoria Beckham explained in her autobiography, Learning to Fly, "I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I'd always like it as a place–it's very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."
Article continues below
As Gwyneth Paltrow explained to Oprah Winfrey, her daughter's unforgettable name was actually picked by her famous dad, Chris Martin.
"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'...It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?