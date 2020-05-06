Elon Musk's Son Isn't Alone: Check Out More Unique Celebrity Kids' Names!

When it comes to naming their kids, some stars are totally creative.

Yesterday, Elon Musk shared with Twitter his son's unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk, after announcing the news that the little one had been born on Monday.

Right away, fans of Musk tried to decipher the meaning behind the moniker, with Grimes sharing additional details around the significance of his name.

"X, the unknown variable," she wrote on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. (A=Archangel, my favorite song)."

Musk and Grimes aren't the only celebrities to have standout names for their kid, either.

Plenty of our favorite stars have welcomed kids whose unique names are total standouts, such as Shay Michell and Matte Babael's daughter Atlas Noa or Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl, Raddix.

Check out some of Hollywood's most unique baby names below!

Elon Musk

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

X Æ A-12 Musk

Elon Musk introduced he and Grimes' baby boy to the world on Twitter, and also unveiled his unique name.

As far as how to pronounce that name, we're still unsure, but some resourceful Twitter users have speculated that the Æ means "Ash," with A-12 representing "Archangel" after the CIA aircrafts named after the same series.

Shay Mitchell

YouTube

Atlas Noa

Shay Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in November of last year, and revealed the sweet girl's worldly name, too.

In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," the Pretty Little Liars star expressed in her Instagram. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Meghan Markel, Archie

The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's name for their little one was a unique surprise for the Royal Family, as the name doesn't have a British royal connotation, but the name often means "brave" and "bold."

2020 Celebrity Babies, Hope Solo

Instagram

Vittorio Genghis Stevens & Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens had twice the joy when they welcomed their twins into the world.

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Raddix Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."

Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Jennifer Perkins @ Griffith Imaging

Alessi Ren Luyendyk

Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave their firstborn daughter a unique name they picked months ahead of her arrival. "It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique. We don't really know anybody who's named that," Burnham told ET

Teresa Palmer, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Poet Lake Palmer

Teresa Palmer did not stick to the traditional when she named her three kids Bodhi, Forest and Poet. 

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Instagram

Psalm West

Unique names have become a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staple as evidenced by their children's monikers: North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West

Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Pechenik, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Elsie Otter Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik revealed their daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."

Diplo

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Lazer Lee Louis Pentz

DJ Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer

Robert Downey Jr, Exton Elias Downey

Splash News

Exton Elias Downey

The newest Avenger is...Exton! Not really, but it sounds like a cool name don't you think? Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey sure liked it, since that is what they named their newborn.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z unforgettably named their firstborn child Blue Ivy, followed by equally standout names for their twins, Rumi and Sir

Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Warren, Celeb kids with unique names

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Haven Garner Warren

A little piece of Haven—or is it heaven? Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren added another baby girl to their family in August 2011 by the name of Haven Garner. The couple's oldest daughter is named Honor Marie and the couple's third child, a son, followed the "H" pattern with the name Hayes Alba

Kate Hudson, Sons, Ryder, Bingham, Daughter, Rani Rose, Kids, Children

Instagram / Kate Hudson

Bingham Hawn Bellamy

When Kate Hudson gave birth to her second son, she honored her famous mom, Goldie Hawn and Matt Bellamy's mom, who's maiden name is Bingham, as well as Kurt Russell's father, Bing Russell.

The actress is seemingly inspired by family members as her older son is named Ryder Russell for Kurt Russell. Her daughter, Rani Rose, was named after the youngster's paternal grandfather, Ron Fujikawa

Alicia Silverstone, Bear Blu Jarecki, Celeb kids with unique names

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

Bear Blu Jarecki

When Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son arrived, they combined two favorite names for his unique title. 

Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe, Celeb kids with unique names

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Monroe & Moroccan Cannon

When Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon became parents to twins, they drew inspiration from Hollywood and home.

Turns out their daughter was named after Marilyn Monroe while their son's moniker was inspired by where Nick had proposed: in the songstress' New York City apartment, featuring Moroccan-inspired decor on the top floor. 

Weirdest Celebrity Baby Names, Jamie Oliver

Instagram

Buddy Bear Maurice Oliver

British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife, Juliette Norton, cooked up quite a name for their fourth child when he arrived. Although, it doesn't come as a complete surprise since Buddy's big sisters are named Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, River Rocket and Petal Blossom Rainbow.

Antonio Sabato Jr., Antonio Harvey Sabato III, Celeb kids with unique names

Antonio Sabato Jr./Instagram

Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato III

Antonio Sabato Jr. and his ex-wife, Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes gave their first child together quite the sweet special middle name. The lengthy moniker is Hawaiian for "a beloved gift from the heavens." 

Nicole Richie, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Joel Madden, Celeb kids with unique names

Mike Webster/REX/Shutterstock

Sparrow Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's son got his moniker partially thanks to a Disney character. "We really just have to work with whatever it is we both agree on, so I really liked Sparrow from Captain Jack Sparrow, and he liked it for different reasons," Richie previously said of her and her famous husband's choice. 

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, Z100 Jingle Ball 2017, Celeb kids with unique names

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Suri Cruise

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' first and only child together got her name after her famous parents came across it in a book. 

"We had the name before we found out because we both thought the baby would be a girl," Cruise told Vanity Fair. "Some friends of ours sent us two [baby-naming] books. When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.' We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus. Suri—it was perfect."

Jason Lee, Pilot Inspektor Lee, Celeb kids with unique names

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Hallmark Hall of Fame

Pilot Inspektor Lee

Jason Lee's first child was given quite the standout name, inspired by Grandaddy's track, "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot."

 

Geri Halliwell, Geri Horner, Bluebell Madonna Halliwell, Celeb kids with unique names

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Bluebell Madonna Halliwell

For her firstborn daughter's name, Geri Halliwell was inspired by flowers.

"What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare–so it's a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter," she told Hello! As for her middle name, it's in honor of the Spice Girls alum's beloved performer. 

Ashlee Simpson, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Celeb kids with unique names

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Bronx Mowgli Wentz

"The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over, so...it's a cool name," Pete Wentz once said of his son's middle name. 

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham

As Victoria Beckham explained in her autobiography, Learning to Fly, "I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I'd always like it as a place–it's very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

Apple Martin

As Gwyneth Paltrow explained to Oprah Winfrey, her daughter's unforgettable name was actually picked by her famous dad, Chris Martin.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'...It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

