Kevin Spacey Compares Coronavirus Layoffs to His Own Career Demise From Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is under fire for comparing the fallout of his career to the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During episode of Bits & Pretzels podcast with Britta Weddeling, which aired in April, Spacey said: "I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience. But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey's comments, which recently resurfaced, come after the former House of Cards actor was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple men, including teenagers. In July 2019, however, the sexual assault case against Spacey was dropped due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness."

In the podcast went on, Spacey went on: "So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same."