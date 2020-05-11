Rihanna's Makeup Artist Shares the Ways Beauty Helps During These Uncertain Times

When you look good, you feel good!

At least, that's a motto Hector Espinal—the Fenty Beauty global makeup artist and Rihanna's go-to for all things glam—can get behind.

Considering we're all still navigating this new world with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the makeup artist understands the power of beauty. That's why he tells E! News that sticking to his routine has lifted his spirits during these times.

"Wear your fragrances after you shower, put a little makeup, take some selfies," he shares. "I feel like it's so easy to go into a rabbit hole and that's not the goal here. The goal is that we look and feel blessed to be alive."

He adds, "I will wear makeup everyday if you let me. I think I spend more time on taking off my pile of makeup."

With that in mind, it also helps that Fenty Beauty recently released two products that are perfect for glam sessions at home and the warmer months ahead.