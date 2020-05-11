Hailey Bieber’s Hairstylist Is Here to Teach You Exactly How to Dye Your Hair At Home

If one thing is for sure, it's that we're all missing our hairstylists right now.

In the wake of the pandemic, many are struggling to extend their color treatment at home, leading to plenty of hilarious memes showcasing some relatable hair fails. But according to celebrity colorist Ryan Pearl, who is responsible for the flawless strands of stars like Hailey Bieber, Rosalía, Georgia Fowler and Hunter McGrady, dyeing your own hair doesn't have to be nerve-wrecking. In fact, with the proper tools, you can create a salon-quality dye job at home. And, for those interested, you can reach out to Pearl via Instagram (@RyanPearl23) to request professional color packages to help you get started.

Whether you're looking to have a complete hair transformation or just want to touch up your highlights, here are Pearl's tips for dyeing your hair at home:

Prep:

"When coloring your hair at home, you want to start with pretty clean hair," Pearl tells E! News exclusively. "You want to have it washed day of. Think of it like painting a wall. You want it to be clean first so it goes on smoothly. Make sure your hair is completely dry before beginning."