Joanna Gaines Admits It "Wasn't Love at First Sight" for Her and Chip Gaines

Still, there was something about Chip that "intrigued" her.

"All the ideas and dreams he held for himself were anything but ordinary, and he talked about the world around him through the lens of untapped potential," she continued. "When Chip did eventually stop talking, if only to take a breath, I found myself wanting to fill the silence with plans and dreams of my own. Ideas that I kept close and half-baked for fear that I didn't have what it would take to turn them into realities. Dreams that I knew required the heart of a risk taker, a quality I'd long considered to be one I simply didn't possess. Somehow those aspirations felt real, achievable even, in Chip's company."

The couple tied the knot in 2003, and they continued to bring this risk-taker mentality to their flipping business. While Joanna admitted she may have had some initial anxieties about their projects, she found she "actually enjoyed the challenge of proving my first impressions wrong."

The same proved to be true with their farmhouse. In her note, Joanna wrote about how she had a lot of reservations about the property. After all, the husband and wife duo already had a finished house and tending to the 40 acres and renovations needed seemed like a lot of work (not to mention expensive). But after spending time there, she saw its potential and knew they could turn it into a home. The shiplap sweethearts still live there with their five kids: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and baby Crew.