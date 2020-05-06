Kyle Richards Tells Lisa Rinna to "F--k Off" for Bringing Up Her Sister Kim: Watch!

Don't bring up Kyle Richards' sisters.

In a sneak peek at tonight's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle's loyalty to her co-stars is questioned during a tense dinner party conversation at Denise Richards' house.

"I feel like Dorit is irritated because she thinks you blindly rush to Teddi's defense in our group," Erika Jayne explains in the preview.

"You guys come as a package deal," Dorit Kemsley confirms. "I don't think you would blindly defend anyone in this group like you have Teddi."

Cut to last season's Puppygate, where Kyle lost longtime best friend and RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump for defending Dorit and not believing LVP. "I lost one of my closest friends defending you! Talk about selective memory," Kyle says in a confessional.

"I would defend all my girlfriends because i'm not friends with a--holes," Kyle declares in front of the other ladies. "I would defend Rinna."

"Well, not always," Lisa Rinna disagrees, adding, "When it's your sister..."

Cut to a 2016 RHOBH scene where Rinna accuses Kyle's sister Kim Richards of not being sober. "Really, Rinna? We're going to go that deep?" a heated Kyle asks.

"I'm just pointing out the truth. You can't make that statement," Rinna says. "If it's your sister, you wouldn't."

"By the way, I even still did that!" Kyle replies in tears. "It cost me a relationship with my sister so f--k you! F--k off!"

See the tense preview above!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

