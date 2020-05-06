Kate Beckinsale's Latest Clapback Will Make You Instantly Feel the Burn

Ouch—we even felt that burn.

Kate Beckinsale is known to stand up for herself online against social media critics and trolls without mincing words. On Wednesday, that was the case again after sharing her new cover for the June issue of Women's Health UK.

"I'm SO excited to be on the cover of @womenshealthuk - however please be aware we shot this when it wasn't a pandemic,and gadding about up a mountain in your pants talking about health and bottom exercises wasn't actually as weird as it seems now," she captioned a shot of the cover on her Instagram page.

However, one comment took aim at Beckinsale smoking. "Talking about about health???" the comment read. "But you smoke like a chimney!!"

Well, the Widow actress wasn't having a minute of it. "I actually don't but you know what's funny- whenever someone makes a snide comment nine times out of ten their profile says GOOD VIBES ONLY which I must tell you, as a mate, you're not fully acing," she fired back.

After the comment was posted a second time, the star retorted, "You are so keen to say that you said it twice! Get a hold of yourself and your good vibes sir."