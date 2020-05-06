Here's Why Zayn Malik's New Tattoo Is Sparking Gigi Hadid Engagement Rumors

Is Zayn Malik getting ready to pop the question to Gigi Hadid?

The One Direction alum sparked engagement rumors this week after debuting his latest tattoo, which many speculated hinted that a proposal was imminent.

Located on his arm, Malik had an excerpt from Kahil Gibran's poem On Marriage, a popular piece that celebrates love is often read at weddings. "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone," the tattoo reads, which can be seen in a picture shared by jeweler George Khalife. "Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

Once the "PILLOWTALK" singer's ink went viral, fans of the parents-to-be were quick to celebrate on Twitter. "zayn and gigi were really like ‘we have to save 2020,'" one fan said of their rumored engagement. Another chimed in, adding, "I'm sure they got married in secret."